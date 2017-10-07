НОВОСТИ

Эта школа показывает хорошие результаты

06boochi shkolaОдна из лучших школ в Онгудайском районе-Боочинская. На протяжении нескольких лет по результатам ЕГЭ И ОГЭ учащиеся показывают высокие результаты. Выпускники школы поступают в престижные ВУЗы. А после капитального ремонта спортзала у ребят появилась хорошая возможность для занятий спортом.

Боочи - сельское поселение Онгудайского района. Село с каждым годом разрастается, создаются новые семьи, рождаются дети. В средней школе обучается 72 учащихся. Все дети с удовольствием ходят на уроки и отлично учатся. Уже в течение 2 лет выпускники сельской школы показывает стабильно высокие результаты по государственным экзаменам. В прошлом году один из учеников по русскому языку набрал 83 балла и по математике более семидесяти. Желая получать хорошие знания, дети даже из других сел стремятся попасть в эту школу.

СЫНАРУ ЯМПУНОВА, ДИРЕКТОР БООЧИНСКОЙ СРЕДНЕЙ ШКОЛЫ: «В этом году получили подарок-спортзал, душевые кабины, теплые туалеты, окна и полы поменяли. Получился новый спортзал».

Новый спортзал в Боочи это проект один из многих в Республике Алтай. Благодаря вниманию властей у детей появилась возможность заниматься в хороших условиях. Это большая заслуга Главы Республики Алтай Александра Бердникова. Учитель физической культуры убежден, что такие уроки, обязательно помогут детям добиваться успехов в спорте.

При сельской школе есть интернат, где проживают дети из других сел. Заявки учиться в этой школе поступают даже их Улаганского Усть-Коксинского районов. Для создания лучших условий, для детей здесь также произвели ремонт, появились теплые туалеты, душевые кабины и горячая вода. Уютная школа, профессиональные кадры, послушные и прилежные ученики - все слагаемые хорошего результата.

Добавить комментарий

Защитный код
Обновить

 

Государственный Интернет-Канал "Россия". Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ Эл № ФС 77-59166 от 22.08.2014. Все права на любые материалы, опубликованные на сайте, защищены в соответствии с российским и международным законодательством об интеллектуальной собственности. При полном либо частичном использовании материалов ссылка на elaltay.ru обязательна.