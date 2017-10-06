НОВОСТИ

Безопасность труда под контролем

06oxrana truda В правительстве региона прошло заседание трёхсторонней комиссии по регулированию социально - трудовых отношений. В нём приняли участие представители исполнительной власти, профсоюзов и работодатели РА. Одной из поднятых тем стала тема охраны и безопасности труда в образовательных учреждениях нашего региона. В этом году в рамках требования образовательного стандарта, активизирована работа по изучению родителями, учителями и учащимися условий охраны труда и основ безопасности жизнедеятельности.

ОЛЬГА МУКЛАЕВА, ЗАМЕСТИТЕЛЬ МИНИСТРА ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ И НАУКИ РА: «Особое внимание вопросам охраны труда уделяется при приёмке учебных заведений к новому учебному году, выполняется проверка соблюдения санитарно - гигиенического состояния, пожарной безопасности, готовности кабинетов, мастерских и прочих технических помещений, на сегодня по результатам проверки мы можем говорить, что все образовательные организации в РА оборудованы пожарной сигнализацией и первычными средствами пожаротушения».

Представители профсоюзов заострили внимание на проблеме нехватки специалистов по охране труда в образовательных организациях республики. Особенно сложная ситуация в этом плане сложилась в Майминском районе. Как положительный момент отмечен тот факт, что на сегодняшний день абсолютно все школы РА по распоряжению главы Александра Бердникова оборудованы системами видеонаблюдения и оповещения в случае возникновения чрезвычайных ситуаций. Также на заседании комиссии был рассмотрен вопрос о качестве пассажирских перевозок и реализация указа президента РФ о повышения оплаты труда работникам бюджетной сферы.

