Безопасность труда под контролем

Время запроса: 0.28 ms Память запроса: 0.021 MB Память до запроса: 1.479 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `data`
FROM `j25_session`
WHERE `session_id` = '1e49cfdf13e63443545646d0c28a41fa'
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_session
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|766
|const
|1
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.03 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.03 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.04 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.01 ms
|statistics
|0.04 ms
|preparing
|0.00 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.00 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/storage/database.php:45
|14
|JSessionStorageDatabase->read()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|13
|session_start()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/native.php:260
|12
|JSessionHandlerNative->doSessionStart()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/native.php:50
|11
|JSessionHandlerNative->start()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/joomla.php:88
|10
|JSessionHandlerJoomla->start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:660
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->_start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:620
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:498
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:455
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->isNew()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:831
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 0.15 ms После последнего запроса: 0.52 ms Память запроса: 0.012 MB Память до запроса: 1.532 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `session_id`
FROM `j25_session`
WHERE `session_id` = '1e49cfdf13e63443545646d0c28a41fa'
LIMIT 1
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_session
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|766
|const
|1
|Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.00 ms
|statistics
|0.01 ms
|preparing
|0.00 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.24 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|8
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|7
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:178
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->checkSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:833
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 0.25 ms После последнего запроса: 0.16 ms Память запроса: 0.009 MB Память до запроса: 1.548 MB
INSERT INTO `j25_session`
(`session_id`,`guest`,`time`,`userid`,`username`,`client_id`)
VALUES
('1e49cfdf13e63443545646d0c28a41fa', 1, '1507283634', 0, '', 0)
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: INSERT INTO `j25_session`
(`session_id`,`guest`,`time`,`userid`,`username`,`client_id`) VALUES
('1e49cfdf13e63443545646d0c28a41fa', 1, '1507283634', 0, '', 0)
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.00 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|update
|0.06 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|update
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.03 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|7
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:218
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->checkSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:833
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 0.18 ms После последнего запроса: 1.72 ms Память запроса: 0.015 MB Память до запроса: 1.727 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT id, rules
FROM `j25_viewlevels`
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_viewlevels
|ALL
|NULL
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|3
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|10
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1496
|9
|JDatabaseDriver->loadAssocList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:1063
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:458
|7
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:310
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:87
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::getPlugin()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:129
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::isEnabled()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:606
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->initialiseApp()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:212
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.14 ms После последнего запроса: 0.15 ms Память запроса: 0.015 MB Память до запроса: 1.750 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT b.id
FROM j25_usergroups AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_usergroups AS b
ON b.lft <= a.lft
AND b.rgt >= a.rgt
WHERE a.id = 1
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|b
|index
|idx_usergroup_nested_set_lookup
|idx_usergroup_nested_set_lookup
|8
|NULL
|8
|Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.00 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|11
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1540
|10
|JDatabaseDriver->loadColumn()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:980
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getGroupsByUser()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:1095
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:458
|7
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:310
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:87
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::getPlugin()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:129
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::isEnabled()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:606
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->initialiseApp()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:212
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.41 ms После последнего запроса: 24.27 ms Память запроса: 0.018 MB Память до запроса: 3.318 MB
UPDATE `j25_extensions`
SET `params` = '{\"mediaversion\":\"1e51637b889f3087bdde6f2e6b87a13f\"}'
WHERE `type` = 'library'
AND `element` = 'joomla'
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: UPDATE `j25_extensions`
SET `params` = '{\"mediaversion\":\"1e51637b889f3087bdde6f2e6b87a13f\"}'
WHERE `type` = 'library' AND `element` = 'joomla'
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.06 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.02 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.10 ms
|Updating
|0.07 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|end
|0.01 ms
|query end
|0.04 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|15
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/LibraryHelper.php:117
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\LibraryHelper::saveParams()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Version.php:372
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Version->setMediaVersion()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Version.php:331
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Version->getMediaVersion()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:778
|11
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::createDocument()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:234
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getDocument()
|JROOT/plugins/system/jcomments/jcomments.php:111
|9
|plgSystemJComments->onAfterRoute()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|8
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|7
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|6
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/BaseApplication.php:108
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\BaseApplication->triggerEvent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1156
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->route()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:798
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->route()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:218
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.18 ms После последнего запроса: 6.14 ms Память запроса: 0.026 MB Память до запроса: 3.796 MB Выбрано строк: 38
SELECT `id`,`name`,`rules`,`parent_id`
FROM `j25_assets`
WHERE `name` IN ('root.1','com_admin','com_ajax','com_associations','com_banners','com_cache','com_categories','com_checkin','com_config','com_contact','com_content','com_contenthistory','com_cpanel','com_fields','com_finder','com_installer','com_jce','com_jcomments','com_joomlaupdate','com_languages','com_login','com_mailto','com_media','com_menus','com_messages','com_modules','com_newsfeeds','com_ninjarsssyndicator','com_nonumbermanager','com_plugins','com_postinstall','com_redirect','com_sdrsssyndicator','com_search','com_tags','com_templates','com_users','com_weblinks','com_wrapper')
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_assets
|range
|idx_asset_name
|idx_asset_name
|202
|NULL
|39
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|18
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|17
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:429
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::preloadComponents()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:213
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::preload()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:531
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAssetRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:183
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::check()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:398
|12
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->authorise()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:55
|11
|ContentModelArticle->populateState()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/BaseDatabaseModel.php:435
|10
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\BaseDatabaseModel->getState()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:248
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.60 ms После последнего запроса: 1.01 ms Память запроса: 0.026 MB Память до запроса: 3.925 MB Выбрано строк: 30
SHOW FULL COLUMNS
FROM `j25_content`
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `j25_content`
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.13 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.00 ms
|statistics
|0.01 ms
|preparing
|0.01 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Sending data
|0.05 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|removing tmp table
|0.04 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver/mysqli.php:430
|14
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->getTableColumns()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:245
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->getFields()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:164
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Content.php:39
|11
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Content->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:312
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table::getInstance()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:250
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.32 ms После последнего запроса: 1.91 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 4.072 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT *
FROM j25_content
WHERE `id` = '7474'
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_content
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.03 ms
|init
|0.02 ms
|optimizing
|0.01 ms
|statistics
|0.03 ms
|preparing
|0.01 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.31 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|12
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1455
|11
|JDatabaseDriver->loadAssoc()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:730
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->load()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:251
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 1.04 ms После последнего запроса: 0.20 ms Память запроса: 0.014 MB Память до запроса: 4.094 MB
UPDATE j25_content
SET `hits` = (`hits` + 1)
WHERE `id` = '7474'
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: UPDATE j25_content
SET `hits` = (`hits` + 1)
WHERE `id` = '7474'
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.00 ms
|init
|0.02 ms
|Updating
|0.03 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|end
|0.82 ms
|query end
|0.02 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|11
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:1241
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:252
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 36.44 ms После последнего запроса: 17.76 ms Память запроса: 0.050 MB Память до запроса: 4.644 MB Выбрано строк: 33
SELECT DISTINCT a.id, a.title, a.alias, a.introtext, a.fulltext, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.catid, a.created, a.created_by, a.created_by_alias,
CASE WHEN c.published = 2
AND a.state > 0 THEN 2 WHEN c.published != 1 THEN 0 ELSE a.state END as state,
CASE WHEN a.modified = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.modified END as modified, a.modified_by, uam.name as modified_by_name,
CASE WHEN a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.publish_up END as publish_up,a.publish_down, a.images, a.urls, a.attribs, a.metadata, a.metakey, a.metadesc, a.access, a.hits, a.xreference, a.featured, a.language, LENGTH(a.fulltext) AS readmore,c.title AS category_title, c.path AS category_route, c.access AS category_access, c.alias AS category_alias,c.published, c.published AS parents_published,
CASE WHEN a.created_by_alias > ' ' THEN a.created_by_alias ELSE ua.name END AS author,ua.email AS author_email,parent.title as parent_title, parent.id as parent_id, parent.path as parent_route, parent.alias as parent_alias,COALESCE(NULLIF(ROUND(v.rating_sum / v.rating_count, 0), 0), 0) AS rating,
COALESCE(NULLIF(v.rating_count, 0), 0) as rating_count
FROM j25_content AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_content_frontpage AS fp
ON fp.content_id = a.id
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS c
ON c.id = a.catid
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS ua
ON ua.id = a.created_by
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS uam
ON uam.id = a.modified_by
LEFT JOIN j25_categories as parent
ON parent.id = c.parent_id
LEFT JOIN j25_content_rating AS v
ON a.id = v.content_id
WHERE a.access IN (1,1)
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND a.state = 1
AND a.catid IN (34,68,60,73,74,76)
AND (a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_up <= '2017-10-06 09:53:54')
AND (a.publish_down = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_down >= '2017-10-06 09:53:54')
AND (a.created >= '2017-10-01 00:00:00'
AND a.created <= '2017-11-01 00:00:00')
ORDER BY a.publish_up DESC
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|PRIMARY,idx_access
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where; Using temporary; Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|ref
|idx_access,idx_state,idx_catid
|idx_catid
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.c.id
|177
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|ua
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.created_by
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|uam
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.modified_by
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|parent
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.c.parent_id
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|v
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.id
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|fp
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.id
|1
|Using index; Distinct
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.19 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.04 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.05 ms
|init
|0.09 ms
|optimizing
|0.02 ms
|statistics
|0.26 ms
|preparing
|0.03 ms
|Creating tmp table
|0.20 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Copying to tmp table
|34.50 ms
|Sorting result
|0.11 ms
|Sending data
|0.06 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.04 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|removing tmp table
|0.08 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.04 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.01 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|17
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|16
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/BaseDatabaseModel.php:308
|15
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\BaseDatabaseModel->_getList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/ListModel.php:187
|14
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\ListModel->getItems()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:554
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 1.50 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.130 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7474
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.169 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7473
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.209 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7472
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.248 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7471
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.288 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7470
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.327 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7469
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.46 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.367 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7468
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.41 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.406 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7467
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.446 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7466
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.485 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7465
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.525 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7464
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.564 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7463
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.31 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.604 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7462
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.15 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.38 ms После последнего запроса: 0.61 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.643 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7461
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.17 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.18 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.682 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7460
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.17 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.722 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7459
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.13 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.761 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7458
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.801 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7457
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.840 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7456
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.880 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7455
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.919 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7454
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.47 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.959 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7453
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.999 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7452
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.038 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7451
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.11 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.078 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7450
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.31 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.117 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7449
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.22 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.157 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7448
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.27 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.196 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7447
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.18 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.37 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.235 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7446
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.00 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.275 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7445
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.314 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7444
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.354 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7443
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.38 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.393 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7441
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.87 ms Память запроса: 0.038 MB Память до запроса: 6.427 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT c.id, c.asset_id, c.access, c.alias, c.checked_out, c.checked_out_time,
c.created_time, c.created_user_id, c.description, c.extension, c.hits, c.language, c.level,
c.lft, c.metadata, c.metadesc, c.metakey, c.modified_time, c.note, c.params, c.parent_id,
c.path, c.published, c.rgt, c.title, c.modified_user_id, c.version,
CASE WHEN CHAR_LENGTH(c.alias) != 0 THEN CONCAT_WS(':', c.id, c.alias) ELSE c.id END as slug
FROM j25_categories as c
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS s
ON (s.lft <= c.lft
AND s.rgt >= c.rgt) OR (s.lft > c.lft
AND s.rgt < c.rgt)
WHERE (c.extension='com_content' OR c.extension='system')
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND s.id=34
ORDER BY c.lft
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|s
|const
|PRIMARY,idx_left_right
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|cat_idx,idx_access,idx_left_right
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|25
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|24
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:305
|23
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->_load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:186
|22
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->get()
|JROOT/components/com_content/router.php:72
|21
|ContentRouter->getCategorySegment()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|20
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:120
|19
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->getPath()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/Rules/MenuRules.php:86
|18
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\Rules\MenuRules->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:222
|17
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:669
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->processBuildRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Router.php:266
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Router->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:154
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Route.php:66
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Route::_()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:231
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.12 ms После последнего запроса: 2.63 ms Память запроса: 0.038 MB Память до запроса: 6.531 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT c.id, c.asset_id, c.access, c.alias, c.checked_out, c.checked_out_time,
c.created_time, c.created_user_id, c.description, c.extension, c.hits, c.language, c.level,
c.lft, c.metadata, c.metadesc, c.metakey, c.modified_time, c.note, c.params, c.parent_id,
c.path, c.published, c.rgt, c.title, c.modified_user_id, c.version,
CASE WHEN CHAR_LENGTH(c.alias) != 0 THEN CONCAT_WS(':', c.id, c.alias) ELSE c.id END as slug
FROM j25_categories as c
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS s
ON (s.lft <= c.lft
AND s.rgt >= c.rgt) OR (s.lft > c.lft
AND s.rgt < c.rgt)
WHERE (c.extension='com_content' OR c.extension='system')
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND s.id=68
ORDER BY c.lft
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|s
|const
|PRIMARY,idx_left_right
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|cat_idx,idx_access,idx_left_right
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|25
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|24
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:305
|23
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->_load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:186
|22
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->get()
|JROOT/components/com_content/router.php:72
|21
|ContentRouter->getCategorySegment()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|20
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:120
|19
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->getPath()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/Rules/MenuRules.php:86
|18
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\Rules\MenuRules->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:222
|17
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:669
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->processBuildRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Router.php:266
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Router->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:154
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Route.php:66
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Route::_()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:231
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49