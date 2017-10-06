НОВОСТИ

В Горно-Алтайске прошел семинар-практикум для специалистов, работающих в муниципальных центрах

06semonar invРанняя помощь семьям, воспитывающим детей с ограниченными возможностями здоровья. Обсудить нововведение, познакомиться с оборудованием и поделиться наработанным опытом собрались в республиканском реабилитационном центре.

Этим малышам чуть больше года. Родители их приводят в специальный центр ранней помощи "Чалын". Здесь с детьми и их мамами и папами занимаются медики, психологи, педагоги. Все силы направлены на помощь каждому ребенку, испытывающему трудности взросления, коммуникации, адаптации. Занятия проводятся как индивидуальные, так и групповые. Родителям предоставляется отдельная информационная помощь, чтобы адаптировать их к особенному состоянию ребёнка. Помимо этого в рамках ранней помощи налажено домашнее визитирование – это приход профессионалов на дом, в семью. Все это стало возможным у нас в регионе при поддержке Всероссийского Фонда поддержки детей, находящихся в трудной жизненной ситуации. Обо всем этом подробно рассказали на семинаре с участием уже обученных специалистов.

АЛЕНА ТАКАЧАКОВА, ЗАВЕДУЮЩАЯ ПСИХОЛОГО-ПЕДАГОГИЧЕСКИМ ОТДЕЛЕНИЕМ РЕСПУБЛИКАНСКОГО РЕАБИЛИТАЦИОННОГО ЦЕНТРА: «Главная задача-своевременная помощь семье. Организовать необходимые занятия семьям если страдает речь то, во время может помочь дефектолог, логопед, если есть двигательные нарушения то в помощь ЛФК, массаж, физиолечение. Здесь работает междисциплинарная команда специалистов и медики и педагогические работники».

Во многих муниципалитетах уже началась работа по ранней помощи. Семьи с детьми с ОВЗ приходят на консультации и занимаются с педагогами. Приобретено специальн6ое оборудование по программе Фонда поддержки детей, находящихся в трудной жизненной ситуации. Обучение социальных педагогов также будет проходить поэтапно.

СВЕТЛАНА МАНЖОСОВА, НАЧАЛЬНИК УПРАВЛЕНИЯ СОЦИАЛЬНОЙ ПОДДЕРЖКИ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ МО "ТУРАЧАКСКИЙ РАЙОН": «Мы по программе, которое защитило министерство получили шикарное оборудование. Дети, которые приходят, открывают глаза, глядя на наши игрушки. Только нет специалистов, спасибо минтруду приглашают, обучают. Без дополнительных знаний сложно».

Участников семинара интересовал уже наработанный опыт. Психологи наглядно продемонстрировали возможности оборудования для обучения детей по методике Монтесорри. В некоторых районах уже активно идут занятия с семьями и детьми с ОВЗ. Но есть и такие муниципалитеты, где такая работа начнется после обучения специалистов. Как отметили на семинаре, выявление нарушений и оказание комплексной помощи с первых месяцев жизни ребенка очень важны. А работа с такими детьми приводит к успешной их социализации.

Марина Кулеева

