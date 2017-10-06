В Горно-Алтайске прошел семинар-практикум для специалистов, работающих в муниципальных центрах

Время запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.021 MB Память до запроса: 1.480 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `data`
FROM `j25_session`
WHERE `session_id` = 'e760541fe1d673b130f6f15533bd1199'
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_session
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|766
|const
|1
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.02 ms
|System lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.03 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.00 ms
|statistics
|0.02 ms
|preparing
|0.00 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.07 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.02 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.00 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/storage/database.php:45
|14
|JSessionStorageDatabase->read()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|13
|session_start()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/native.php:260
|12
|JSessionHandlerNative->doSessionStart()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/native.php:50
|11
|JSessionHandlerNative->start()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/session/handler/joomla.php:88
|10
|JSessionHandlerJoomla->start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:660
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->_start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:620
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->start()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:498
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Session/Session.php:455
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Session\Session->isNew()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:831
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 0.31 ms После последнего запроса: 0.59 ms Память запроса: 0.012 MB Память до запроса: 1.533 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `session_id`
FROM `j25_session`
WHERE `session_id` = 'e760541fe1d673b130f6f15533bd1199'
LIMIT 1
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_session
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|766
|const
|1
|Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.03 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.00 ms
|statistics
|0.02 ms
|preparing
|0.00 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.01 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.07 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.05 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.15 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|8
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|7
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:178
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->checkSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:833
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 3.42 ms После последнего запроса: 0.19 ms Память запроса: 0.009 MB Память до запроса: 1.548 MB
INSERT INTO `j25_session`
(`session_id`,`guest`,`time`,`userid`,`username`,`client_id`)
VALUES
('e760541fe1d673b130f6f15533bd1199', 1, '1507278174', 0, '', 0)
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: INSERT INTO `j25_session`
(`session_id`,`guest`,`time`,`userid`,`username`,`client_id`) VALUES
('e760541fe1d673b130f6f15533bd1199', 1, '1507278174', 0, '', 0)
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.03 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|update
|0.06 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|3.15 ms
|update
|0.02 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.03 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|7
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:218
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->checkSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:833
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->loadSession()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:133
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:66
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:415
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication::getInstance()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:140
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getApplication()
|JROOT/index.php:46
Время запроса: 0.17 ms После последнего запроса: 2.19 ms Память запроса: 0.015 MB Память до запроса: 1.728 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT id, rules
FROM `j25_viewlevels`
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_viewlevels
|ALL
|NULL
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|3
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.00 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|10
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1496
|9
|JDatabaseDriver->loadAssocList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:1063
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:458
|7
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:310
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:87
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::getPlugin()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:129
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::isEnabled()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:606
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->initialiseApp()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:212
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.15 ms После последнего запроса: 0.16 ms Память запроса: 0.015 MB Память до запроса: 1.751 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT b.id
FROM j25_usergroups AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_usergroups AS b
ON b.lft <= a.lft
AND b.rgt >= a.rgt
WHERE a.id = 1
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|b
|index
|idx_usergroup_nested_set_lookup
|idx_usergroup_nested_set_lookup
|8
|NULL
|8
|Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.05 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|11
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1540
|10
|JDatabaseDriver->loadColumn()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:980
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getGroupsByUser()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:1095
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:458
|7
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->getAuthorisedViewLevels()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:310
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:87
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::getPlugin()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Plugin/PluginHelper.php:129
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Plugin\PluginHelper::isEnabled()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:606
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->initialiseApp()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:212
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.59 ms После последнего запроса: 31.48 ms Память запроса: 0.018 MB Память до запроса: 3.319 MB
UPDATE `j25_extensions`
SET `params` = '{\"mediaversion\":\"5e708e7f44c9d558e0fc626de2e068fa\"}'
WHERE `type` = 'library'
AND `element` = 'joomla'
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: UPDATE `j25_extensions`
SET `params` = '{\"mediaversion\":\"5e708e7f44c9d558e0fc626de2e068fa\"}'
WHERE `type` = 'library' AND `element` = 'joomla'
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.04 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.11 ms
|Updating
|0.08 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.16 ms
|end
|0.01 ms
|query end
|0.05 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|15
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/LibraryHelper.php:117
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\LibraryHelper::saveParams()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Version.php:372
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Version->setMediaVersion()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Version.php:331
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Version->getMediaVersion()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:778
|11
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::createDocument()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Factory.php:234
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Factory::getDocument()
|JROOT/plugins/system/jcomments/jcomments.php:111
|9
|plgSystemJComments->onAfterRoute()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|8
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|7
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|6
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/BaseApplication.php:108
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Application\BaseApplication->triggerEvent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1156
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->route()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:798
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->route()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:218
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.14 ms После последнего запроса: 8.66 ms Память запроса: 0.026 MB Память до запроса: 3.798 MB Выбрано строк: 38
SELECT `id`,`name`,`rules`,`parent_id`
FROM `j25_assets`
WHERE `name` IN ('root.1','com_admin','com_ajax','com_associations','com_banners','com_cache','com_categories','com_checkin','com_config','com_contact','com_content','com_contenthistory','com_cpanel','com_fields','com_finder','com_installer','com_jce','com_jcomments','com_joomlaupdate','com_languages','com_login','com_mailto','com_media','com_menus','com_messages','com_modules','com_newsfeeds','com_ninjarsssyndicator','com_nonumbermanager','com_plugins','com_postinstall','com_redirect','com_sdrsssyndicator','com_search','com_tags','com_templates','com_users','com_weblinks','com_wrapper')
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_assets
|range
|idx_asset_name
|idx_asset_name
|202
|NULL
|39
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|18
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|17
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:429
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::preloadComponents()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:213
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::preload()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:531
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::getAssetRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Access/Access.php:183
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Access\Access::check()
|JROOT/libraries/src/User/User.php:398
|12
|Joomla\CMS\User\User->authorise()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:55
|11
|ContentModelArticle->populateState()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/BaseDatabaseModel.php:435
|10
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\BaseDatabaseModel->getState()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:248
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.82 ms После последнего запроса: 1.46 ms Память запроса: 0.026 MB Память до запроса: 3.926 MB Выбрано строк: 30
SHOW FULL COLUMNS
FROM `j25_content`
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `j25_content`
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.21 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.00 ms
|statistics
|0.01 ms
|preparing
|0.01 ms
|executing
|0.01 ms
|Opening tables
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.03 ms
|checking permissions
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|Sending data
|0.05 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|removing tmp table
|0.04 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver/mysqli.php:430
|14
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->getTableColumns()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:245
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->getFields()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:164
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Content.php:39
|11
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Content->__construct()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:312
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table::getInstance()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:250
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.34 ms После последнего запроса: 2.68 ms Память запроса: 0.030 MB Память до запроса: 4.073 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT *
FROM j25_content
WHERE `id` = '7473'
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_content
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.03 ms
|init
|0.03 ms
|optimizing
|0.01 ms
|statistics
|0.05 ms
|preparing
|0.01 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.01 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.00 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|12
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1455
|11
|JDatabaseDriver->loadAssoc()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:730
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->load()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:251
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 1.56 ms После последнего запроса: 0.35 ms Память запроса: 0.014 MB Память до запроса: 4.099 MB
UPDATE j25_content
SET `hits` = (`hits` + 1)
WHERE `id` = '7473'
EXPLAIN не доступен для запроса: UPDATE j25_content
SET `hits` = (`hits` + 1)
WHERE `id` = '7473'
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.03 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|init
|0.04 ms
|Updating
|0.06 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.16 ms
|end
|0.99 ms
|query end
|0.05 ms
|closing tables
|0.02 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|11
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Table/Table.php:1241
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Table\Table->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:252
|9
|ContentModelArticle->hit()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:109
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.81 ms После последнего запроса: 1.74 ms Память запроса: 0.029 MB Память до запроса: 4.205 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT a.id, a.asset_id, a.title, a.alias, a.introtext, a.fulltext, a.state, a.catid, a.created, a.created_by, a.created_by_alias,
CASE WHEN a.modified = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.modified END as modified, a.modified_by, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.publish_up, a.publish_down, a.images, a.urls, a.attribs, a.version, a.ordering, a.metakey, a.metadesc, a.access, a.hits, a.metadata, a.featured, a.language, a.xreference,c.title AS category_title, c.alias AS category_alias, c.access AS category_access,u.name AS author,parent.title as parent_title, parent.id as parent_id, parent.path as parent_route, parent.alias as parent_alias,ROUND(v.rating_sum / v.rating_count, 0) AS rating, v.rating_count as rating_count
FROM j25_content AS a
INNER JOIN j25_categories AS c
on c.id = a.catid
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS u
on u.id = a.created_by
LEFT JOIN j25_categories as parent
ON parent.id = c.parent_id
LEFT JOIN j25_content_rating AS v
ON a.id = v.content_id
WHERE a.id = 7473
AND c.published > 0
AND (a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_up <= '2017-10-06 08:22:54')
AND (a.publish_down = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_down >= '2017-10-06 08:22:54')
AND (a.state = 1 OR a.state =2)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|const
|PRIMARY,idx_state,idx_catid
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|u
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|parent
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|v
|const
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|0
|unique row not found
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.16 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.03 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.06 ms
|init
|0.08 ms
|optimizing
|0.03 ms
|statistics
|0.13 ms
|preparing
|0.03 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.05 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.03 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.05 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.07 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|15
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1652
|14
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObject()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/article.php:148
|13
|ContentModelArticle->getItem()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/View/HtmlView.php:423
|12
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\View\HtmlView->get()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:42
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.13 ms После последнего запроса: 1.79 ms Память запроса: 0.037 MB Память до запроса: 4.316 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT c.id, c.asset_id, c.access, c.alias, c.checked_out, c.checked_out_time,
c.created_time, c.created_user_id, c.description, c.extension, c.hits, c.language, c.level,
c.lft, c.metadata, c.metadesc, c.metakey, c.modified_time, c.note, c.params, c.parent_id,
c.path, c.published, c.rgt, c.title, c.modified_user_id, c.version,
CASE WHEN CHAR_LENGTH(c.alias) != 0 THEN CONCAT_WS(':', c.id, c.alias) ELSE c.id END as slug
FROM j25_categories as c
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS s
ON (s.lft <= c.lft
AND s.rgt >= c.rgt) OR (s.lft > c.lft
AND s.rgt < c.rgt)
WHERE (c.extension='com_content' OR c.extension='system')
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND s.id=34
ORDER BY c.lft
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|s
|const
|PRIMARY,idx_left_right
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|cat_idx,idx_access,idx_left_right
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|24
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|23
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:305
|22
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->_load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:186
|21
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->get()
|JROOT/components/com_content/router.php:72
|20
|ContentRouter->getCategorySegment()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|19
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:120
|18
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->getPath()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/Rules/MenuRules.php:86
|17
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\Rules\MenuRules->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:222
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:669
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->processBuildRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Router.php:266
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Router->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:154
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Route.php:66
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Route::_()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:71
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.12 ms После последнего запроса: 0.96 ms Память запроса: 0.026 MB Память до запроса: 4.394 MB Выбрано строк: 0
Повторяющиеся запросы: #19
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7473
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|14
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|13
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|12
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:180
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.16 ms После последнего запроса: 12.61 ms Память запроса: 0.033 MB Память до запроса: 4.872 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT a.id, a.title, a.name, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.note, a.state, a.access, a.created_time, a.created_user_id, a.ordering, a.language, a.fieldparams, a.params, a.type, a.default_value, a.context, a.group_id, a.label, a.description, a.required,l.title AS language_title, l.image AS language_image,uc.name AS editor,ag.title AS access_level,ua.name AS author_name,g.title AS group_title, g.access as group_access, g.state AS group_state
FROM j25_fields AS a
LEFT JOIN `j25_languages` AS l
ON l.lang_code = a.language
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS uc
ON uc.id=a.checked_out
LEFT JOIN j25_viewlevels AS ag
ON ag.id = a.access
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS ua
ON ua.id = a.created_user_id
LEFT JOIN j25_fields_groups AS g
ON g.id = a.group_id
LEFT JOIN `j25_fields_categories` AS fc
ON fc.field_id = a.id
WHERE a.context = 'com_content.article'
AND (fc.category_id IS NULL OR fc.category_id IN (34,0,55))
AND a.access IN (1,1)
AND (a.group_id = 0 OR g.access IN (1,1))
AND a.state = 1
AND (a.group_id = 0 OR g.state = 1)
ORDER BY a.ordering ASC
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|ref
|idx_state,idx_access,idx_context
|idx_state
|1
|const
|1
|Using where; Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|l
|eq_ref
|idx_langcode
|idx_langcode
|28
|cn91935_vrem256.a.language
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|uc
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.checked_out
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|ag
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.access
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|ua
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.created_user_id
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|g
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.group_id
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|fc
|ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.id
|1
|Using where; Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|21
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|20
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/BaseDatabaseModel.php:308
|19
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\BaseDatabaseModel->_getList()
|JROOT/administrator/components/com_fields/models/fields.php:327
|18
|FieldsModelFields->_getList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/ListModel.php:187
|17
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\ListModel->getItems()
|JROOT/administrator/components/com_fields/helpers/fields.php:136
|16
|FieldsHelper::getFields()
|JROOT/plugins/system/fields/fields.php:378
|15
|PlgSystemFields->onContentPrepare()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|14
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|13
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|12
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:190
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.49 ms После последнего запроса: 5.87 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 5.154 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT COUNT(*)
FROM `j25_jcomments_blacklist`
WHERE `ip` = '54.224.77.253'
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_jcomments_blacklist
|ref
|idx_ip
|idx_ip
|119
|const
|1
|Using where; Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.03 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.01 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.02 ms
|init
|0.01 ms
|optimizing
|0.01 ms
|statistics
|0.05 ms
|preparing
|0.01 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.17 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.06 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.24 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|22
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|21
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/classes/security.php:141
|20
|JCommentsSecurity::checkBlacklist()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/classes/acl.php:76
|19
|JCommentsACL->JCommentsACL()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/classes/factory.php:274
|18
|JCommentsFactory::getACL()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/jcomments.php:188
|17
|JComments::show()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:282
|16
|plgContentJComments->onAfterDisplayContent()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:339
|15
|plgContentJComments->onContentAfterDisplay()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|14
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|13
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|12
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:218
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.11 ms После последнего запроса: 0.93 ms Память запроса: 0.027 MB Память до запроса: 5.210 MB Выбрано строк: 1
SELECT count(*)
FROM j25_jcomments AS c
WHERE c.object_id = 7473
AND c.object_group = 'com_content'
AND c.published = 1
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ref
|idx_object
|idx_object
|772
|const,const,const
|1
|Using where; Using index
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.00 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|21
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1730
|20
|JDatabaseDriver->loadResult()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/models/jcomments.php:35
|19
|JCommentsModel::getCommentsCount()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/jcomments.php:1300
|18
|JComments::getCommentsCount()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/jcomments.php:222
|17
|JComments::show()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:282
|16
|plgContentJComments->onAfterDisplayContent()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:339
|15
|plgContentJComments->onContentAfterDisplay()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|14
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|13
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|12
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:218
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.14 ms После последнего запроса: 1.27 ms Память запроса: 0.036 MB Память до запроса: 5.303 MB Выбрано строк: 15
SELECT *
FROM `j25_jcomments_custom_bbcodes`
WHERE `published` = 1
ORDER BY ordering
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|j25_jcomments_custom_bbcodes
|ALL
|NULL
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|15
|Using where; Используется filesort
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.00 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|22
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|21
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/classes/custombbcode.php:43
|20
|JCommentsCustomBBCode->__construct()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/classes/factory.php:157
|19
|JCommentsFactory::getCustomBBCode()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/jcomments.php:417
|18
|JComments::getCommentsForm()
|JROOT/components/com_jcomments/jcomments.php:276
|17
|JComments::show()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:282
|16
|plgContentJComments->onAfterDisplayContent()
|JROOT/plugins/content/jcomments/jcomments.php:339
|15
|plgContentJComments->onContentAfterDisplay()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|14
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/event.php:70
|13
|JEvent->update()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/event/dispatcher.php:160
|12
|JEventDispatcher->trigger()
|JROOT/components/com_content/views/article/view.html.php:218
|11
|ContentViewArticle->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Cache/Controller/ViewController.php:102
|10
|Joomla\CMS\Cache\Controller\ViewController->get()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:663
|9
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->display()
|JROOT/components/com_content/controller.php:113
|8
|ContentController->display()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Controller/BaseController.php:710
|7
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Controller\BaseController->execute()
|JROOT/components/com_content/content.php:39
|6
|require_once JROOT/components/com_content/content.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:392
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::executeComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/ComponentHelper.php:367
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Component\ComponentHelper::renderComponent()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:194
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->dispatch()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:233
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->doExecute()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:267
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 42.55 ms После последнего запроса: 22.87 ms Память запроса: 0.050 MB Память до запроса: 5.654 MB Выбрано строк: 32
SELECT DISTINCT a.id, a.title, a.alias, a.introtext, a.fulltext, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.catid, a.created, a.created_by, a.created_by_alias,
CASE WHEN c.published = 2
AND a.state > 0 THEN 2 WHEN c.published != 1 THEN 0 ELSE a.state END as state,
CASE WHEN a.modified = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.modified END as modified, a.modified_by, uam.name as modified_by_name,
CASE WHEN a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.publish_up END as publish_up,a.publish_down, a.images, a.urls, a.attribs, a.metadata, a.metakey, a.metadesc, a.access, a.hits, a.xreference, a.featured, a.language, LENGTH(a.fulltext) AS readmore,c.title AS category_title, c.path AS category_route, c.access AS category_access, c.alias AS category_alias,c.published, c.published AS parents_published,
CASE WHEN a.created_by_alias > ' ' THEN a.created_by_alias ELSE ua.name END AS author,ua.email AS author_email,parent.title as parent_title, parent.id as parent_id, parent.path as parent_route, parent.alias as parent_alias,COALESCE(NULLIF(ROUND(v.rating_sum / v.rating_count, 0), 0), 0) AS rating,
COALESCE(NULLIF(v.rating_count, 0), 0) as rating_count
FROM j25_content AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_content_frontpage AS fp
ON fp.content_id = a.id
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS c
ON c.id = a.catid
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS ua
ON ua.id = a.created_by
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS uam
ON uam.id = a.modified_by
LEFT JOIN j25_categories as parent
ON parent.id = c.parent_id
LEFT JOIN j25_content_rating AS v
ON a.id = v.content_id
WHERE a.access IN (1,1)
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND a.state = 1
AND a.catid IN (34,68,60,73,74,76)
AND (a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_up <= '2017-10-06 08:22:54')
AND (a.publish_down = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' OR a.publish_down >= '2017-10-06 08:22:54')
AND (a.created >= '2017-10-01 00:00:00'
AND a.created <= '2017-11-01 00:00:00')
ORDER BY a.publish_up DESC
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|PRIMARY,idx_access
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where; Using temporary; Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|a
|ref
|idx_access,idx_state,idx_catid
|idx_catid
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.c.id
|176
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|ua
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.created_by
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|uam
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.modified_by
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|parent
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.c.parent_id
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|v
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.id
|1
|1
|SIMPLE
|fp
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.a.id
|1
|Using index; Distinct
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.25 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|Opening tables
|0.04 ms
|System lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.05 ms
|init
|0.18 ms
|optimizing
|0.03 ms
|statistics
|0.29 ms
|preparing
|0.04 ms
|Creating tmp table
|0.26 ms
|executing
|0.00 ms
|Copying to tmp table
|40.20 ms
|Sorting result
|0.11 ms
|Sending data
|0.05 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|Sending data
|0.03 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|Sending data
|0.02 ms
|end
|0.02 ms
|removing tmp table
|0.06 ms
|end
|0.00 ms
|query end
|0.00 ms
|closing tables
|0.04 ms
|freeing items
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.40 ms
|freeing items
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|freeing items
|0.00 ms
|storing result in query cache
|0.00 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|17
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|16
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/BaseDatabaseModel.php:308
|15
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\BaseDatabaseModel->_getList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/MVC/Model/ListModel.php:187
|14
|Joomla\CMS\MVC\Model\ListModel->getItems()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:554
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 1.47 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.125 MB Выбрано строк: 0
Повторяющиеся запросы: #13
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7473
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.46 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.165 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7472
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.02 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.205 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7471
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.244 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7470
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.47 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.284 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7469
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.07 ms После последнего запроса: 0.43 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.323 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7468
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.62 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.363 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7467
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.42 ms После последнего запроса: 0.56 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.403 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7466
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.29 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.21 ms После последнего запроса: 0.70 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.442 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7465
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.10 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.20 ms После последнего запроса: 0.56 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.482 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7464
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.10 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.521 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7463
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.21 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.561 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7462
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.12 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.15 ms После последнего запроса: 0.48 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.601 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7461
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.14 ms После последнего запроса: 0.44 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.640 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7460
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.16 ms После последнего запроса: 0.53 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.680 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7459
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.01 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.13 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.720 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7458
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.18 ms После последнего запроса: 0.43 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.760 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7457
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.01 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.02 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.14 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.800 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7456
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.12 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.839 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7455
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.02 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.01 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.10 ms После последнего запроса: 0.39 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.879 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7454
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.11 ms После последнего запроса: 0.41 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.918 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7453
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.02 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.12 ms После последнего запроса: 0.46 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.958 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7452
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.28 ms После последнего запроса: 0.52 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 6.997 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7451
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.16 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.01 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.13 ms После последнего запроса: 0.47 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.037 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7450
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.04 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.16 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.077 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7449
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.05 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.01 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.02 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.08 ms После последнего запроса: 0.46 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.116 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7448
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.26 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.156 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7447
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.19 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.11 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.195 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7446
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.51 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.235 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7445
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.09 ms После последнего запроса: 0.40 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.275 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7444
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.11 ms После последнего запроса: 0.42 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.314 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7443
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.02 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.19 ms После последнего запроса: 0.59 ms Память запроса: 0.028 MB Память до запроса: 7.354 MB Выбрано строк: 0
SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
WHERE `m`.`type_alias` = 'com_content.article'
AND `m`.`content_item_id` = 7441
AND `t`.`published` = 1
AND t.access IN (1,1)
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|m
|ALL
|idx_tag_type
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|1
|Using where
|1
|SIMPLE
|t
|eq_ref
|PRIMARY,tag_idx,idx_access
|PRIMARY
|4
|cn91935_vrem256.m.tag_id
|1
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.01 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.11 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|16
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|15
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/TagsHelper.php:454
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\TagsHelper->getItemTags()
|JROOT/components/com_content/models/articles.php:680
|13
|ContentModelArticles->getItems()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:214
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
Время запроса: 0.19 ms После последнего запроса: 2.87 ms Память запроса: 0.038 MB Память до запроса: 7.386 MB Выбрано строк: 3
SELECT c.id, c.asset_id, c.access, c.alias, c.checked_out, c.checked_out_time,
c.created_time, c.created_user_id, c.description, c.extension, c.hits, c.language, c.level,
c.lft, c.metadata, c.metadesc, c.metakey, c.modified_time, c.note, c.params, c.parent_id,
c.path, c.published, c.rgt, c.title, c.modified_user_id, c.version,
CASE WHEN CHAR_LENGTH(c.alias) != 0 THEN CONCAT_WS(':', c.id, c.alias) ELSE c.id END as slug
FROM j25_categories as c
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS s
ON (s.lft <= c.lft
AND s.rgt >= c.rgt) OR (s.lft > c.lft
AND s.rgt < c.rgt)
WHERE (c.extension='com_content' OR c.extension='system')
AND c.access IN (1,1)
AND c.published = 1
AND s.id=68
ORDER BY c.lft
|id
|select_type
|table
|type
|possible_keys
|key
|key_len
|ref
|rows
|Extra
|1
|SIMPLE
|s
|const
|PRIMARY,idx_left_right
|PRIMARY
|4
|const
|1
|Используется filesort
|1
|SIMPLE
|c
|ALL
|cat_idx,idx_access,idx_left_right
|Индекс не используется
|NULL
|NULL
|23
|Using where
|Status
|Duration
|starting
|0.06 ms
|Waiting for query cache lock
|0.00 ms
|Waiting on query cache mutex
|0.00 ms
|checking query cache for query
|0.01 ms
|checking privileges on cached
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|checking permissions
|0.00 ms
|sending cached result to clien
|0.01 ms
|logging slow query
|0.00 ms
|cleaning up
|0.00 ms
|#
|Вызывающий объект
|Файл и номер строки
|25
|JDatabaseDriverMysqli->execute()
|JROOT/libraries/joomla/database/driver.php:1691
|24
|JDatabaseDriver->loadObjectList()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:305
|23
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->_load()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Categories/Categories.php:186
|22
|Joomla\CMS\Categories\Categories->get()
|JROOT/components/com_content/router.php:72
|21
|ContentRouter->getCategorySegment()
|Так же, как вызов в строке ниже.
|20
|call_user_func_array()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:120
|19
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->getPath()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/Rules/MenuRules.php:86
|18
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\Rules\MenuRules->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Component/Router/RouterView.php:222
|17
|Joomla\CMS\Component\Router\RouterView->preprocess()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:669
|16
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->processBuildRules()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Router.php:266
|15
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Router->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/SiteRouter.php:154
|14
|Joomla\CMS\Router\SiteRouter->build()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Router/Route.php:66
|13
|Joomla\CMS\Router\Route::_()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:231
|12
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getList()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/helper.php:86
|11
|modNewsCalendarHelper::getCal()
|JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php:19
|10
|include JROOT/modules/mod_newscalendar/mod_newscalendar.php
|JROOT/libraries/src/Helper/ModuleHelper.php:201
|9
|Joomla\CMS\Helper\ModuleHelper::renderModule()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModuleRenderer.php:98
|8
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModuleRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/Renderer/Html/ModulesRenderer.php:47
|7
|Joomla\CMS\Document\Renderer\Html\ModulesRenderer->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:491
|6
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->getBuffer()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:782
|5
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->_renderTemplate()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Document/HtmlDocument.php:557
|4
|Joomla\CMS\Document\HtmlDocument->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:1117
|3
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/SiteApplication.php:780
|2
|Joomla\CMS\Application\SiteApplication->render()
|JROOT/libraries/src/Application/CMSApplication.php:273
|1
|Joomla\CMS\Application\CMSApplication->execute()
|JROOT/index.php:49
33 × SELECT `m`.`tag_id`,`t`.*
FROM `j25_contentitem_tag_map` AS m
INNER JOIN `j25_tags` AS t
ON `m`.`tag_id` = `t`.`id`
2 × SELECT c.id, c.asset_id, c.access, c.alias, c.checked_out, c.checked_out_time, c.created_time, c.created_user_id, c.description, c.extension, c.hits, c.language, c.level, c.lft, c.metadata, c.metadesc, c.metakey, c.modified_time, c.note, c.params, c.parent_id, c.path, c.published, c.rgt, c.title, c.modified_user_id, c.version,
CASE WHEN CHAR_LENGTH(c.alias) != 0 THEN CONCAT_WS(':', c.id, c.alias) ELSE c.id END as slug
FROM j25_categories as c
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS s
ON (s.lft <= c.lft
AND s.rgt >= c.rgt) OR (s.lft > c.lft
AND s.rgt < c.rgt)
1 × SELECT a.id, a.title, a.name, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.note, a.state, a.access, a.created_time, a.created_user_id, a.ordering, a.language, a.fieldparams, a.params, a.type, a.default_value, a.context, a.group_id, a.label, a.description, a.required,l.title AS language_title, l.image AS language_image,uc.name AS editor,ag.title AS access_level,ua.name AS author_name,g.title AS group_title, g.access as group_access, g.state AS group_state
FROM j25_fields AS a
LEFT JOIN `j25_languages` AS l
ON l.lang_code = a.language
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS uc
ON uc.id=a.checked_out
LEFT JOIN j25_viewlevels AS ag
ON ag.id = a.access
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS ua
ON ua.id = a.created_user_id
LEFT JOIN j25_fields_groups AS g
ON g.id = a.group_id
LEFT JOIN `j25_fields_categories` AS fc
ON fc.field_id = a.id
1 × SELECT COUNT(*)
FROM `j25_jcomments_blacklist`
1 × SELECT count(*)
FROM j25_jcomments AS c
1 × SELECT DISTINCT a.id, a.title, a.alias, a.introtext, a.fulltext, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.catid, a.created, a.created_by, a.created_by_alias,
CASE WHEN c.published = 2
AND a.state > 0 THEN 2 WHEN c.published != 1 THEN 0 ELSE a.state END as state,
CASE WHEN a.modified = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.modified END as modified, a.modified_by, uam.name as modified_by_name,
CASE WHEN a.publish_up = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.publish_up END as publish_up,a.publish_down, a.images, a.urls, a.attribs, a.metadata, a.metakey, a.metadesc, a.access, a.hits, a.xreference, a.featured, a.language, LENGTH(a.fulltext) AS readmore,c.title AS category_title, c.path AS category_route, c.access AS category_access, c.alias AS category_alias,c.published, c.published AS parents_published,
CASE WHEN a.created_by_alias > ' ' THEN a.created_by_alias ELSE ua.name END AS author,ua.email AS author_email,parent.title as parent_title, parent.id as parent_id, parent.path as parent_route, parent.alias as parent_alias,COALESCE(NULLIF(ROUND(v.rating_sum / v.rating_count, 0), 0), 0) AS rating, COALESCE(NULLIF(v.rating_count, 0), 0) as rating_count
FROM j25_content AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_content_frontpage AS fp
ON fp.content_id = a.id
LEFT JOIN j25_categories AS c
ON c.id = a.catid
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS ua
ON ua.id = a.created_by
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS uam
ON uam.id = a.modified_by
LEFT JOIN j25_categories as parent
ON parent.id = c.parent_id
LEFT JOIN j25_content_rating AS v
ON a.id = v.content_id
1 × SELECT *
FROM `j25_jcomments_custom_bbcodes`
1 × SELECT a.id, a.asset_id, a.title, a.alias, a.introtext, a.fulltext, a.state, a.catid, a.created, a.created_by, a.created_by_alias,
CASE WHEN a.modified = '0000-00-00 00:00:00' THEN a.created ELSE a.modified END as modified, a.modified_by, a.checked_out, a.checked_out_time, a.publish_up, a.publish_down, a.images, a.urls, a.attribs, a.version, a.ordering, a.metakey, a.metadesc, a.access, a.hits, a.metadata, a.featured, a.language, a.xreference,c.title AS category_title, c.alias AS category_alias, c.access AS category_access,u.name AS author,parent.title as parent_title, parent.id as parent_id, parent.path as parent_route, parent.alias as parent_alias,ROUND(v.rating_sum / v.rating_count, 0) AS rating, v.rating_count as rating_count
FROM j25_content AS a
INNER JOIN j25_categories AS c
on c.id = a.catid
LEFT JOIN j25_users AS u
on u.id = a.created_by
LEFT JOIN j25_categories as parent
ON parent.id = c.parent_id
LEFT JOIN j25_content_rating AS v
ON a.id = v.content_id
1 × SELECT id, rules
FROM `j25_viewlevels
1 × SELECT `session_id`
FROM `j25_session`
1 × SELECT b.id
FROM j25_usergroups AS a
LEFT JOIN j25_usergroups AS b
ON b.lft <= a.lft
AND b.rgt >= a.rgt
1 × SELECT `id`,`name`,`rules`,`parent_id`
FROM `j25_assets`
1 × SELECT *
FROM j25_content
1 × SELECT `data`
FROM `j25_session`